As summer approaches we once again team up with photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez to shoot a preview of some of our upcoming releases. Half a dozen takes on the remarkably open to the air, yet opaque to the eye, Injected Linen. A series of experiments with a Dreamweight Merino hybrid that barely exists. A return of the cheat code for the hot and humid, Ramielust. And of course some beach things as we continue to play with raw materials that allow us to hide out in the open, under the sun.
The cheat code for hot and humid weather. Cool and dry to the touch with a breezy openness to make this a summer essential. Read More →
A big and boxy Ultrahigh Dyneema Composite bag. Four straps and the ability to pack flat for simple and easy carry. Read More →
Maximum breathability in a long sleeve t-shirt, with a semi-opaque minimum of merino coverage. Limited run with deadstock fabric. Read More →
